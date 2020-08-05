Regional News

Rich FM wins top award in Central Region

One of the most listened to radio stations in Ghana, Rich FM has emerged the second most leading radio station in the Central Region with a daily audience share of 80 percent within the immediate local area, and 95 percent of the surrounding environment.

Kingdom FM leads with 82 and 96percent in the surrounding areas. Rich FM, which is located in Assin Fosu with Nkwa FM, Splash FM and NAP FM which is currently on test transmission.



However, Nkwa FM emerged the 13th position with 18 percent listenership within the immediate local environment and 12 percent in the surrounding environment, whiles Splash FM ranked 18th with 8 percent listenership in the local area and 12 per cent in the surrounding environment.



The station, which celebrated its 5th anniversary on March 10, 2020, has become the preferred choice for many discerning radio listeners, as it remains committed to its mission of building the most influential radio brand, through innovative and quality radio programming. The research was done by Media Monitoring Group (MMG) and it covered the period between April and June 2020.



Media monitoring Group is a non-profit media research organization based in Accra. The MMG seeks to assess the performance of both electronic and print media in the regions of Ghana. Over the years much attention has been devoted to the major regions thus Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi media fraternity, the Central region which happens to be a citadel of education and political activism is always left behind in media ranking.

The Greater Accra has seen peace Fm, Joy Fm, City Fm and quite recently Power Fm making the headlines in terms of listenership base. Greater Kumasi can also talk of Nhyira, Hello, Angel Fm and the likes always leading in the quarterly assessment.



It is as a result of this that the focus has now been shifted to the Central region to assess the rate of listenership base of every radio station in the region since the TV and the print media is not well developed in the region. This research will be undertaken quarterly and publication released to determine Radio Stations and how they are doing in the media fraternity in terms of listenership.



The stations were ranked from 1st to last based on aggregate obtained in the research.

Source: Abdul Rahman, Contributor

