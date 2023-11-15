Richard Nyamah secures 14 GNPC, PURC boreholes for Kpandai District

File photo

In a significant move towards community development and youth empowerment, Richard Nyamah, an aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has successfully secured 14 mechanized boreholes for various communities in the Kpandai District.

The generous initiative, facilitated in collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, aims to address water accessibility issues in the region.



The beneficiary communities, including Kpadjai, Lonto, Loloto, Jirandogo, Jamboai, Kabeso, Gulbi Quarters, Kakpeni, Kachinke, Kabonwule, Mbowura, and Nkanchina Community Nursing College, are set to benefit from the borehole projects, providing a sustainable source of clean water.



The responsibility of executing these crucial projects lies with Primus Merchandise, a reputable company based in Tamale.



Mr. Nyamah has taken proactive steps by introducing the company to key stakeholders in the beneficiary communities, such as chiefs, elders, NPP Electoral Coordinators, and Polling Station Executives.



These introductions were accompanied by the exchange of contacts, fostering a collaborative spirit in anticipation of the commencement of the borehole projects.



The announcement of the mechanized borehole for Nkanchina Community Nursing College was met with enthusiastic applause from the students.

Mr. Nyamah, during his interaction with the students, urged them to allow the intervention of the District Chief Executive (DCE) to resolve the ongoing issues causing unrest within the institution.



In a parallel effort to support education and youth development, Mr. Nyamah met with the leadership of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the college.



He encouraged them to strive for excellence and work diligently to increase party support. As a gesture of support, Mr. Nyamah donated GH₵500 to aid TESCON's activities.



This benevolent initiative follows Mr. Nyamah's successful securing of 10 slots for the Youth in Garment and Apparel Module in the Kpandai District.



Beneficiaries of this programme will receive monthly stipends of at least GH₵500 for one year, along with National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certificates.



Additionally, they will be provided with sewing machines upon completion, enabling them to establish their own trade.

Madam Bee of Sister Bee Sewing Centre has been appointed to train the 10 beneficiaries, and a cheque valued at GH₵18,570 has been handed over for this purpose.



Moreover, Mr. Nyamah has secured six slots for youth in the Prison Assistant program, with beneficiaries currently contributing to community development in Salaga and Tamale.



Expressing his commitment to the service of the Kpandai District, Mr. Nyamah emphasized his determination to sacrifice for the betterment of the community.



These initiatives collectively reflect his dedication to improving living conditions, empowering the youth, and fostering positive change in the region.