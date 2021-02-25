Ridge Enclave: Roads to be closed for relocation of underground utility line

File photo: The ministry has called on road users to take note of the closure

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the department of urban roads has announced the closure and diversion of roads within the Ridge enclave in Accra to traffic from Saturday, 27 February, 2021 until further notice.

This is to enable the “relocation of underground utility lines and road construction works.”



It, therefore, called on road users to take note of the roads that will be closed to traffic



The roads include: “Jomo Kenyatta road, Haile Selassie road (between Jomo Kenyatta road & Castle road, Gamal Abdul Nasser street (between Jomo Kenyatta road & castle road)."

It entreated motorists to follow the “traffic diversion signs that will be placed at vantage points on the various sections of the road.”



It also apologized for “any inconvenience caused.”