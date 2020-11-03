Ridge Hospital publishes list of unclaimed bodies for mass burial

File photo of a mass burial

The Ridge Hospital, or Greater Accra Regional Hospital, has published the names of deceased persons it intends to bury en masse because their bodies have not been claimed by close relatives or friends.

The list of 49 persons was published in the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper.



According to a report by the newspaper, hospital authorities explain that the bodies “have been in its mortuary for over nine months”.



The hospital says it will proceed to bury the bodies if they remain unclaimed within three weeks after the publication on Monday, November 2, 2020.



“The notice signed by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Emmanuel K. Srofenyoh said, ‘Families members of the deceased persons to contact the hospital mortuary officials to claim the bodies of their relatives for burial with immediate effect,’” the paper reports.

Below is the list of the names released by the hospital, according to the Daily Graphic.







