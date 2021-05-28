Ridge Hospital shoots down vile organ sale allegation

Officials of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital say the kidney harvesting report is untrue

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has debunked claims that some of its medical officers were harvesting kidneys to sell in South Africa.

This follows a viral video suggesting that some staff of the hospital were engaged in the human organ trade and that the Zongos were their target.



However, the Greater Regional Health Director, Dr. Charity Sarpong has rubbished the allegation adding that the said video will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for a thorough investigation.



Dr Sarpong made the statement when she led a delegation and staff from the Ridge Hospital to the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, on Wednesday.



According to her, doctors are bound by the oath of their profession which demands that they serve all irrespective of religion or ethnic backgrounds.



“It cannot be true that organs are harvested and sold the way the originator of the said video was claiming,” the Health Director said.

“Issues raised in the video are untrue and disturbing. He created fear, panic and separation in a section of the population. We would have allowed it to go but health matters are critical. There is no iota of truth in the allegation”, Dr Charity Sarpong added.



According to her, the management of Ridge Hospital respects the convention of Muslims to have their dead released for burial without delay. She was quick to add however that procedures exist to be followed. Some youth however get rowdy even before these are exhausted.



The director however demanded of the youth to respect procedures, adding that the rowdy conduct of the youth sometimes should be avoided.



The National Chief Imam, on his part, said that the Holy Quran demands that when allegations are made, they should be investigated before action.



The highly respected religious leader acknowledged the service being rendered by the health authorities and said that there are three things which abhor delays. The time for prayers and the marriage of mature girls when the time is due are some of the issues which should not be delayed. The third he said is the non-delay of burial of dead bodies when there are no hurdles to clear. In case of hospital authorities demanding to exhaust procedures, they should be allowed to do so.