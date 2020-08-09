General News

Ridge Hospital suspends two staff for administrative malpractice

Thomas Osei and Divine Kumordzi are both serving two weeks suspension

Two staff of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge have been suspended for some malpractices the hospital says has the tendency to tarnish its image.

Announcing this in a press statement Sunday afternoon, management of the hospital revealed that the two are a Medicine Counter Assistant, Thomas Osei, and Divine Kumordzi of the Sewing Unit of the Hospital.



They were exposed in BBC Africa Eye’s yet to be released documentary selling some Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) belonging to a private individual at the hospital.



“Even though these items do not belong to the hospital and does not also constitute the hospital’s COVID-19 stock, either donated or procured, their action constitute a breach of the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct,” the statement reads.



The statement further reads that “Thomas Osei is serving a two-week suspension without salary for inappropriate and unauthorized sale of PPEs on the hospital premises.



Whilst, Mr. Divine Kumordzi would refund all monies realized with regards to unauthorized and inappropriate sale of face masks on the hospital premises. He is also serving a two weeks suspension without salary.”



Management, by the statement further warned other staff to desist from such acts.

Read the full statement below;



RIDGE HOSPITAL SUSPENDS TWO STAFF FOR ADMINISTRATIVE MALPRACTICE







The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge has suspended two of its staff for engaging in administrative malpractices which has the tendencies of tarnishing the image of the hospital.



These officers were caught by BBC investigative team “Africa Eye” selling Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) belonging to a private individual within the premises of the Hospital. Even though these items do not belong to the hospital and does not also constitute the hospital’s COVID-19 stock, either donated or procured, their action constitute a breach of the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct.





As a hospital we do not encourage this behaviours since it may adversely affect their output and also be misconstrued by the public as items of the facility. The suspended officers are; Thomas Osei, Medicine Counter Assistant and Divine Kumordzi of the Sewing Unit of the Hospital. Thomas Osei is serving a two week suspension without salary for inappropriate and unauthorized sale of PPEs on the hospital premises.







Whilst, Mr. Divine Kumordzi would refund all monies realized with regards to unauthorized and inappropriate sale of face masks on the hospital premises. He is also serving a two weeks suspension without salary.







Management stopped the practice immediately it came to its attention and ordered an auditing of the stock of PPEs before arriving at its conclusion.





The prescribed sanction is in line with the provisions of the Ghana health service Code of Conducts and Disciplinary Procedures.







We want to use this opportunity to assure our stakeholders that all donations and items procured which are routed through the Hospital's Main Stores managed by a Senior Supply Manager and Head of Stores and supervised by Head of Administration are all intact.







Management would like to use this medium to send strong warning to staff who will violate rules and regulations governing the hospital.





Let’s all abide by the rules of engagement for the benefit of the patient and the country as a whole.







Thank you.







SIGNED



BY MANAGEMENT

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.