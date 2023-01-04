Riet transport educates public on safety in oil transport

Some personnel partaking in the exercise

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , contribution

Riet Transport has collaborated with fire and emergency services in Tema to educate the public on responses for bulk vehicles transporting oil across the country.

Chief executive of Riet Transport Company Ltd, Godwin Tamakloe said, “ ensuring that best standards are maintained in bulk oil transportation is crucial in ensuring public confidence is enhanced and accidents are not recorded” on the road by oil transporters.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance and supported by the Police Service were supervised by DO1 Philemon Kwadwo Buabeng, the District Fire Officer for Devtraco Fire Station in Community 25, Tema.



With Bulk Oil Transportation a “key feature of the industry in the Tema enclave and across the country, these drills organised by Riet Transport and conducted by the Fire, Ambulance and Police services are expected to not only meet safety standards but also give assurances to the public” on efforts to enhance safety at supply points and on the road.

Health, Fire and Environment Safety Manager at Riet Transport, Joseph Kwesi Asomah said “apart from these quarterly public simulations, daily supervision and weekly training are given to drivers and their assistants” at all storage and supply points to meet safety standards.



He said it was important for petroleum consumers and the entire “public are offered such assurances through these constant drills and actions to enhance oil transportation of the Riet Transport, which also transports for Puma Energy and also operates fuel retail outlets” across Ghana.



Safety in oil transportation is heavily supervised through the National Petroleum Authority and Oil Marketing Companies and Transporters to help prevent accidents and breach of protocols in the industry.