Right to Information Commission extends date of submission of report

All public institutions are to take advantage of the extension to file these reports

The Right to Information Commission has extended the date of submission of report by all public institutions from the 6th of May, 2021 to the 7th of June, 2021.

Under Section 77 of the Right to Information Act, Act 989, all Public Institutions are required to submit a written report on their activities to the Commission.



“All public institutions are to take advantage of the extension to file these reports in compliance with Act 989,” a statement from the Commission said.



According to the statement, the report shall include; the number of applications for information during the reporting period, January 2020 to December 2020; the number of application approved and the number rejected together with reasons for the rejection.

Also, the number of reviews requested, and the number granted and the number dismissed together with reasons; the number of Applications to the court for judicial review and the results of the review, if any as well as such other matters that are worth noting under the Act.



Public Institutions are to note that these reports are to be submitted to the Commission 60 days after the 31st of December each year. All Public Institutions in default as at today the 6th of May, 2021 must take advantage of the extension and comply accordingly to avoid Penalties.



Reports can be sent by email: or by postal address, P.O. BOX YK 1179, Kanda-Accra.