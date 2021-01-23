Right to Play prepares schools for safe reopening

Right to Play Ghana making the donation

Right to Play Ghana has supported some schools in the country to adopt strict safety measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international non-governmental organisation supported the schools in its project communities with foot-operated handwashing machines, face masks, hand sanitisers, and liquid soap.



The other items include exercise books, story-books, posters on COVID-19, pens, pencils, manila cards, volleyballs, footballs, cones, and skipping ropes, among others.



The items, worth GHc450,000.00, were donated to beneficiary schools at Savelugu, Tolon, and Kumbungu in the Northern Region and Ga South in the Greater Accra Region.



Some schools at Keta in the Volta Region also benefited from the support.



In the Northern Region, a total of 65 basic schools received quantities of COVID-19 protective equipment, sporting equipment, and educational materials to enhance effective teaching and learning during the period of the pandemic.

The donation of the items formed part of the five-year Gender-Responsive, Education and Transformation (GREAT) project being implemented in the five districts by Right to Play Ghana with funding from the Global Affairs Canada.



The GREAT project seeks to promote quality education outcomes for both girls and boys at the primary level using the unique power of sports and play or learning through play pedagogies.



The project is benefiting 141 schools across the country.



Mr Evans Akannue Atim, Team Lead of Right to Play Ghana in the Northern Region, who handed over the items to beneficiary schools at a ceremony in Tamale, expressed confidence that the items would be put to good use for the ultimate benefit of both children and teachers.



Mr Atim said, “We believe, with this support, our schools will be well prepared to carry out effective teaching and learning as schools have reopened, and as a result, the academic performance of the children will be enhanced."

Schools across the country reopened this week for children in the kindergarten, primary and junior high after nearly ten months of closure due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19.



The government directed the closure of schools on March 15, 2020.



Touching on the reopening of schools, Mr Atim commended the government for the giant steps it had taken to ensure the safety of learners through exercises such as the disinfection of schools, provision of COVID-19 protective equipment, and the mapping of schools to some health facilities as part of measures to contain the disease.



Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education, accompanied by Directors of Education from the beneficiary districts, and the Municipal Chief Executive for Savelugu, received the items, saying they had come at the right time to bolster the confidence of both parents and children as classroom activities commenced.



Dr Attafuah commended Right to Play Ghana for its continued support towards quality education in the country.