'Rigid' Akufo-Addo must listen to advice, Ghana not his property - Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu says a providential country like Ghana has been unfortunate to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo will lead any polls as Ghana’s worst President since independence.
Lawyer Martin Kpebu also claimed that President Akufo-Addo has been ‘heartless’ towards Ghanaians and spending state money gratuitously.
“The President [Akufo-Addo] must listen to advice; this country is not for him. Ghana is not his property. He came to meet Ghana; he has been so rigid with his governance. A very disappointed President.
“People are suffering, people can’t pay their rent, they don’t even have money to buy medicine and you use state money for Independence Celebration. He is a failure,” Lawyer Kpebu was commenting on the relevance of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.
- Use Independence Day celebration funds to buy vaccines for children – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA March 8
- Not enough to talk, march, eat in the name of Independence Day celebration - Sophia Akuffo
- Akufo-Addo must see me for help, he is being controlled - Rambo
- Boo Akufo-Addo when he comes there for 6th March - Barker-Vormawor to Ho residents
- Read all related articles