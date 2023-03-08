'Rigid' Akufo-Addo must listen to advice, Ghana not his property - Kpebu

Martin Kpebu (right) and Nana Akufo-Addo

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu says a providential country like Ghana has been unfortunate to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo will lead any polls as Ghana’s worst President since independence.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu also claimed that President Akufo-Addo has been ‘heartless’ towards Ghanaians and spending state money gratuitously.

“The President [Akufo-Addo] must listen to advice; this country is not for him. Ghana is not his property. He came to meet Ghana; he has been so rigid with his governance. A very disappointed President.



“People are suffering, people can’t pay their rent, they don’t even have money to buy medicine and you use state money for Independence Celebration. He is a failure,” Lawyer Kpebu was commenting on the relevance of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.