Ring-Road Central, Adentan rotaract clubs donate ICT materials, others to Tadzewu basic school

Some of the beneficiaries

Source: GNA

Rotaract clubs of Road Central and Adentan has made a donation to Tadzewu M/A Basic School in the Ketu North Constituency.

The items donated include a refurbished ICT lab, desktop computers, and books to the school.



The donation was received by the enthusiastic teachers, chiefs of the constituency and other stakeholders.



Also present was the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana.



Mr Agbana speaking to the media after the ceremony commended the donors.



This, the NDC PC for Ketu North says will go a long way to help the students to excel.

According to him, he is prepared to partner any individual or organisation that wants to better the lives of Ketu North constituents.



“On Saturday 27th May 2023, the Rotaract clubs of Adentan and Ring-Road Central handed over a refurbished ICT lab, desktop computers, and books to the Tadzewu M/A Basic School.”



“At the handing over ceremony, I commended the donors, and reiterated the need to collaborate with other organizations to replicate this gesture in other communities,” he said.



