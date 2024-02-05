Riots at Bepong: Details of double murder, violent attack on police station, palace

The police says it has arrested 25 individuals following the riots

The Ghana Police Service on Sunday, February 4, 2023, announced the arrest of 25 individuals at Kwahu Bepong following an attack on a local police station.

Details emerging in the aftermath of the attack indicates a series of troubling incidents triggered by the murder of a man and his sister some two weeks ago.



According to reports, a young man allegedly murdered a beer bar operator in an attempt to rob her.



A brother of the woman who attempted to rescue the woman was also allegedly murdered by the suspect in a village closer to Bepong.



A manhunt was launched for the suspect who fled the scene after committing the crime.



He was subsequently apprehended by the youth of the town on Sunday who attempted to lynch him but failed due to police intervention.

The youth are said to have sought the support of the chief of Bepong to carry out the lynching but was refused.



Incensed by the lack of cooperation of the chief and the police in their attempt to lynch the suspect, the youth went on rampage attacking the chief’s palace and police station respectively.



They caused damage to properties including cars and motorbikes belonging to the police and the palace.



The Ghana Police Service in its statement in the evening of Sunday, February 4, said it had apprehended 25 individuals over the attacks.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 people in connection with an attack on Police officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

“Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice,” the police statement said.



The police further assured of sharing further details in due course.



Meanwhile, videos shared on social media from the attacks shows chaotic scenes in Kwahu Bepong as the rampaging youth went about the attacks.





Gunshots at Bepong@GhPoliceService we need more men pic.twitter.com/8bTj7xhvwT — KWAHU ???????? (@madeinkwahu) February 4, 2024

Someone just sent me this regarding the Bepong incident.



The last two frames shows how the town members have been attacking the Bepong Palace, sadly it’s still ongoing as of now, more police vehicles are trooping in to control the situation pic.twitter.com/NE1I4dH9lD — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) February 4, 2024

What is going on in Kwahu Bepong?? pic.twitter.com/G8KGRLEIIO — Nana Poku ❤️ (@Morison3Olivia) February 4, 2024

Serious riots erupted in Kwahu Bepong earlier today after angry youth of the area clashed with the police. According to information gathered by the EDHUB, a young man murdered a beer bar operator and her brother who attempted to rescue her. The suspect murdered the two after a… pic.twitter.com/qYLFvidXjd — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 4, 2024

