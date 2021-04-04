Ritual killing by Kasoa teenagers reflects Ghanaians’ glorification of unexplained wealth – Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

A US-based Law Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare (aka Kwaku Azar) has indicated that the unfortunate killing of a ten-year-old boy by two teenagers is a reflection of Ghanaian society now.

There were reports in some sections of the media to the effect that two sixteen-year-old boys had killed a ten-year-old boy and cut off his ears for money rituals.



Father of One of the teenagers saw what the boys had done and reported them to the Police who moved in swiftly to arrest them.



Reacting to this, Prof. Kwaku Asare indicated that the Ghanaian society now does not believe in honest living.



The Ghanaian society now praises people who flaunt their wealth and look down on people who earn an honest living unlike previously when the story was the other way round.



Kasoa is a rude awakening. It is also reflection of a deeper societal problem.



Whether in politics, religion, familial settings or even in ordinary commerce, we have become too enamored with ill-gotten and fast wealth acquisition.



Those who make a honest living are no longer role models. They are derided. On the other hand, we cherish those who flash and flaunt “their” resources without ever asking how they have procured same.



We proclaim millionaires even though they offer no, or unknown, services or products to the society.



We must make a fast reversal and go back to the basics of valuing honest living, shunning the quick buck and discounting spiritual wealth.

GOGO will cleanse our politics, religion and commerce of the dirty, fast and sakawa wealth.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. It would have been solved if it came with a procurement contract.



Da Yie!



