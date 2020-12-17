Rivalry between MPs and MMDCEs a needless exercise – Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, NPP MP-elect for Yendi

Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama says there is no need for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) to be engaging in an unhealthy rivalry with Members of Parliament(MPs).

To him, it’s imperative that the DCE and Member of Parliament(MPs) work together because they are fighting for a common course which is ensuring that the people get a better life.



The Member of Parliament(MP)-elect made this known when he was on Accra-based TV3 for an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



However, he indicated that every Member of Parliament is a member of District Assembly and it’s imperative that they work hand in hand with the Assembly to push one vision which is to make life better for the people of the Constituency.



Alhaji Farouk also underscored the need for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to take good care of the grassroot of the party after their electoral success in order to keep the party growing.



According to him, that is a major way the party can be energized and have smooth successes during elections.

While advising Members of Parliament of the NPP and the party’s leadership on what to do he said “we must first appreciate and help the grassroots, as honorable Kennedy Agyapong said. We must bring benefit to the party which we do but must improve on it”.



To him, the party leadership should act in ways that prove to the followers that the party belongs to all of them and not just a select few and this should be done by walking in the light of the President who believes that development should be even across the country.



Touting his contribution to the constituency even before he was voted for as Member of Parliament, Farouk said “I was able to create thirty boreholes as a Parliamentary candidate and the president is also working on that.



Adding that he has over the years supported women in his constituency to ensure that they grow at what they do as part of efforts to eradicate poverty from that part of the country.