Road accident: 1,086 persons die from Jan. to June 2023 – NRSA

That figure is a slight reduction compared to the accident cases recorded in the same period in 2022

Data released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicate that a total of one thousand and eighty-six (1,086) people have died in the first half of the year, January to June 2023.

That figure is a slight reduction compared to the accident cases recorded in the same period in 2022 (1,300 people).



Vehicles involved in the crashes were 11,763 as against 13,248 in 2022.



Reported cases of road crashes and casualties for the period was 6,904 as against 7,687 in 2022.



A total of 7,807 were injured for the first half of the year as against 8,007 in 2022.



1,205 pedestrians were unfortunately knocked down as against 1,356 in 2022.



In the month of June, 23 (12%) persons killed were below 18 years whilst 163

(88%) were reported to have been adults (above) 18 years.



Likewise, from January to June, 137 (13%) persons killed were below the age of 18 years whilst 949 (87%) were reported to have been adults (above 18years).



This indicates that for every seven (7) adults (above 18-years) killed, a child (below 18-years) is killed revealing a relatively high road traffic death ratio (7:1) for adults than for children within the period.



This is partly due to the high risk of exposure of adults to traffic incidences as compared to children.



According to the NRSA, in the month of June 2023, 142 (76%) males and 44 (24%) females were killed.



Moreover, 866 (80%) males and 220 (20%) females were killed from January to June 2023. The data reveals a ratio of 1:4, thus, for every 1 female killed, 4 males are killed.

This shows a similar trend in past years of higher fatalities for males than for females.



A total of 3,802 Commercial Vehicles were involved in crashes whilst 5,384 Private Vehicles and 2,577 Motorcycles were involved in crashes.



In terms of the casualties resulting from the categories of vehicles involved in crashes, occupants of motorcycles constituted 459 deaths. This was followed by 357 deaths of occupants of Commercial Vehicles, 308 deaths as Pedestrians and 270 deaths as occupants of Private Vehicles.



This implies that motorcyclists and their pillion riders are more exposed to road traffic deaths than other road user groups such as commercial passengers, private vehicle occupants and pedestrians.