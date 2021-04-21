Road accidents: We need to create separate road lanes for transport buses - STC CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Intercity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea has suggested that government creates separate road lanes for transport buses.

He noted that the absence of special lanes for the buses that travel long distances is frustrating.



Nana Akomea was discussing the impact of road accidents and their solutions on the Tuesday edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He explained that most times the buses using the same lanes as other cars affects the long-distance transport bus business and also drivers who drive such buses as they have to travel long journeys, hence resulting in fatigue or sleep and if care is not taken, could lead to road accidents.

To him, it's about time the government looked at the road lane construction.



"We have to create bus lanes. From Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Nsawam, we need to have bus lanes. It will encourage people to develop a liking for boarding buses."



