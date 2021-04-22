Road accidents: Your drivers are misbehaving, bring them to order - Allotey Jacobs fires GPRTU

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has called on the Ministries of Transport, Roads and Highways to hold a stakeholder meeting with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and all other transport unions to educate their drivers on the causes and effects of road accidents.

Allotey Jacobs believed education will help curb the numerous road accidents in the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he noted that a lot of accidents are caused by reckless driving and other careless attitudes of vehicle drivers on the roads.



He called on the transport unions to put their drivers into order.

"The Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Roads must hold a meeting with GPRTU because sometimes, it's the responsibility of the GPRTU and other transport unions. There is the need to engage them. Their drivers are misbehaving," he stated.



