Road accidents are still a major challenge for us – NRSA

File photo

Public Relations Officer of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Pearl Adusu Gyasi, has emphasised the importance of drivers maintaining a high level of discipline on our roads.

She stated that road accidents deprive society of human resources that may have contributed to the country’s progress.



The Authority is still working to reduce traffic accidents, she said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Road incidents that result in fatalities and injuries, according to her, are of significant worry to them since they present a picture of their efforts failing to achieve their intended goal.



She stated that they have worked with various stakeholders such as the police, NGOs, and other organisations to raise awareness about road safety.



The ‘Arrive Alive to Stay Alive’ campaign, according to the PRO, was still underway.



According to her, the programme is utilised to raise awareness among road users about the importance of being disciplined by wearing crash helmets and seat belts, avoiding unnecessary overtaking, and promoting defensive driving.

She told the news crew that, despite the campaign’s high costs, they have managed to make the most of what they have to prevent traffic accidents.



The NRSA launched an effort to reduce the number of road crashes and fatalities during the 2020 election season and the Christmas season.



She said that as part of the campaign, the NRSA had continually strengthened lobbying and stakeholder engagement to ensure that all actors in the transport value chain support the efforts in reducing road accidents.



The NRSA was collaborating with other state agencies, including the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Police Service’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), to enforce rules and laws to prevent road crashes, she added.