Road contractors doing shoddy work will maintain them for five years - Amoako-Attah cautions

Kwasi Amoako-Attah is the minister of Roads and Highways

The Roads and Highways minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has served notice to contractors in the sector who do shoddy work that they should prepare to take charge of cost of managing those projects for five years.

The minister insisted that he will not overlook any work done by anyone that does not meet the standards expected of them.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah said this is a new policy directive to road contractors they is expected to ensure that they become effective and deliver to the full benefit of the country.



"So, if you are contractor and you don't do the work according to specification and do shoddy work, you will maintain it for five years, so, if you do a bad work, it will be your burden.

"I have the moral courage to take on any engineer who supervises a bad road or a contractor who delivers shoddy work. I respect everyone but I am not afraid of anyone," he cautioned.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah made this known when he addressed the press on Sunday, May 23, 2021, on the subject, "Improving Ghana's Road Network."