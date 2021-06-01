Road contractors threaten to take over govt projects over delay in release of funds

The non-payment for works done has caused several challenges for contractors

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), Emmanuel Cherry, says members of the industry will soon take over uncompleted government projects over non-payment of funds for work done.

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) for sometime now have been calling on government to pay some monies owed them by the for works done by road contractors, consultants and suppliers.



He acknowledged that the non-payment for works done had caused numerous challenges to contractors and suppliers and had even affected the economy as a whole.



Emmanuel Cherry, who made this statement in an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, said contractors will soon take over Ghana should the appeal continue to fall on deaf ears.



He noted that contractors took loans for some of the projects and are currently being pursued over debts.

” The anger in us is aggravating and if care is not taken, we will take over all projects which have not been paid by government. We are still cautioning government and if the silence on their part persists we will advise ourselves and take over all the projects until the right thing is done,” Emmanuel Cherry added.



“We are calling on the government through the GETFund, Road Fund, PDS/Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to bring finality to this impasse,” Mr. Cherry added.



He seized the opportunity to appeal to all aggrieved and affected contractors, consultants and suppliers from the various professional institutions, Trades and Artisanal Associations and other service providers in the construction industry to remain calm as the leadership work assiduously to resolve the issues.