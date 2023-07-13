Road crash fatalities decrease by 16% in first half of 2023

Road crash deaths reduces by 16% in first half of 2023

Data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has revealed that there has been a significant reduction in road crash-related deaths for the first half of this year; 2023, with 214 fewer deaths compared to the same period last year, representing a 16 percent decrease.

The statistics from the NSA also indicated that most indicators of road crashes experienced an average decline of 11 percent, except for injuries, which decreased by 2.5 percent.



According to a newspaper report by Daily Graphic dated July 13, 2023, the total number of vehicles involved in road crashes dropped from 13,248 in the first half of 2022 to 11,763 this year.



Additionally, incidents of pedestrian knockdowns decreased from 1,356 last year to 1,205 this year.



While acknowledging the reduced road crash numbers, the Director-General of the NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to further reduce these incidents.



Adonteng stressed that collective responsibility and a positive attitude from the public are crucial to achieving a significant reduction in road crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

He expressed appreciation to stakeholders such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and the media for their respective roles in law enforcement and public education, which have contributed to the improved road safety situation in the country.



According to the NRSA boss, his outfit will intensify its existing initiatives, particularly the ‘Stay Alive’ campaign, to address road safety challenges. He urged drivers to prioritize passenger safety by strictly adhering to road traffic regulations and ensuring the proper maintenance of their vehicles.



Analyzing the statistics further, private vehicles accounted for the largest proportion of vehicles involved in crashes, representing 46 percent. Commercial vehicles followed at 32 percent, while motorcycles had the lowest proportion at 22 percent.



The data also revealed that the proportions of commercial, private, and motorcycle crashes decreased by 15.02 percent, 7.53 percent, and 6.95 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year (2022).



Regarding the regional distribution of crashes and fatalities, the Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of crashes (2,886) and fatalities (231). The Ashanti Region followed with 1,619 crashes and 194 deaths.

Although the Eastern Region ranked third in the number of crashes with 711 incidents, it ranked second in terms of fatalities with 196 deaths. The Upper East, Bono East, and Western regions experienced an increase in deaths during the first half of 2023, with percentages of 75 percent, 20.3 percent, and 14.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.



The Northeast Region remained unchanged, while the remaining regions witnessed decreases in road crash fatalities, with the Oti Region reporting the highest percentage decrease of 60 percent.



NW/WA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:





In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb