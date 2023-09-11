Road crash-related deaths in Ahafo decrease by 61.3% in 2nd quarter of 2023

A file photo

Source: GNA

The Ahafo Region experienced a significant reduction in road crash-related deaths during the second quarter of 2023, Indira Apronti, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a workshop at Goaso, the regional capital to sensitise and educate school bus operators, caregivers, and drivers on best operational standards, Indira Apronti said there were 12 recorded deaths, signifying 61.3 percent decrease of 31 deaths recorded within the same period in 2022.



She added there were four pedestrian knockdowns in 2023, which was a significant drop from 11 cases recorded in 2022, representing a 63.6 percent decrease.



She said there were 33 reported injuries in the second quarter of 2023, a considerable decrease of 65.3 percent of 95 injuries reported in 2022.

According to her, a total of 55 vehicles were involved in different road crashes during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 88 recorded in the same period of 2022.



Indira Apronti assured the authority remained committed to engaging and collaborating with stakeholders to minimise road crashes in the region, saying that would enable citizens to carry out their business activities without fear.