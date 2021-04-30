Road crashes claim 33 lives in Upper East Region

NRSA says it will embark on joint operation with the police

At least 33 persons, made up of 30 males and three females, have been killed in road crashes in the Upper East Region, in the first quarter of 2021.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Abdullai Bawa Ghamsah, the Upper East Regional Head of National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said a total of 78 cases of road crashes were recorded during the period.







He said the figures showed a surge in the number of road crashes recorded for the same period last year.

“Whereas, 64 deaths were recorded in the entire year of 2020, 32 deaths, representing 50 per cent of last year’s deaths have already occurred in the first three months of this year, 2021.”



Mr Ghamsah said the situation was worrying and NRSA would soon start joint enforcement with the police, to bring sanity on the roads.



He charged road users to complement efforts of stakeholders, by adhering to road safety measures to prevent road crashes.