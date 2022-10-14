Road crashes kill 59 persons in Bono Region - NRSA

File photo

59 people died, while 132 others sustained varying degrees of injury through 108 road accidents recorded in the Bono Region from January to September 2022.

The crashes involved 160 vehicles, recorded in the region, Mr. Gabriel Kwame Okyere, Principal Assistant, Transport, Bono Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) stated.



Mr. Okyere added that 10 pedestrian knockdowns and 64 motorcycle accidents were also recorded.



In 2021, 70 people died and 186 persons were injured through 144 crashes, involving 279 vehicles.



Seven pedestrian knockdowns and 81 motorcycle accidents were recorded in the same period.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Sunyani, Mr. Okyere advised commuters to remain watchful, and observe the movements and behaviour of commercial drivers at the various lorry terminals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that most of the accidents recorded were a result of human error, including substance abuse, alcoholism, driver negligence, and speeding.



Mr. Okyere called for effective collaboration between road safety agencies, transport unions and relevant institutions, and stakeholders for intensified road safety campaigns and urged drivers to observe road regulations to minimize crashes and fatalities on the road.



He further advised travelers and road users to support the authority’s efforts to control drunk driving and stem crashes and fatalities on the highways.



Mr. Okyere regretted that alcoholism and substance abuse among drivers were contributing to high cases of accidents in the country.



He said drunk driving remained a serious road safety offence punishable by law, saying substance abuse and alcoholism does not only blur the vision of drivers, but also lead to fatigue driving, and subsequently contributed to crashes on the road.