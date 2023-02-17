Road crashes kill 79 people in Ahafo in 2022

The Ahafo Regional National Road Safety Authority

Source: GNA

Road crashes killed 79 people in the Ahafo Region in 2022, the Ahafo Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Indira Apronti has said.





In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goaso, the regional capital, Ms Apronti said the crashes killed 78 people in 2021. She said the total number of crashes recorded in 2022 was 173 involving 277 vehicles, while 2021 recorded 235 road crashes involving 381 vehicles in the region.



The recorded road crashes injured 319 others in 2022 and 398 in 2021. she added, saying 25 pedestrian knockdowns were also recorded in 2022 as against 24 knockdowns in 2021.



This year, Apronti said the Authority would intensify road safety education with a focus on child safety, saying it would establish Road Safety Clubs in selected schools in the region.



She said the NRSA intended to further establish District Road Safety Committees (DRACs) to enhance road safety management at the district level indicating that the Ahafo office of the Authority with support from the Asutifi North District Assembly had acquired a district office and would soon be inaugurated.







she concluded that, the Authority’s ‘Stay Alive’ campaign promoted responsible driving and use of the road among drivers and road users and expressed appreciation to all stakeholders in the region for their support in the previous year.