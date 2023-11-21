Road crashes reduce in Eastern region

File photo

Source: GNA

Road crashes in Eastern Region have reduced from January to September this year as compared to last year.

About 1,090 crashes have been recorded from January to September as against 1,177 crashes recorded during same period in 2022.



Death toll within same period under review stood at 295 as compared to 324 in 2022 whiles 2,249 as against 2,377 injuries recorded in 2023 and 2022 respectively.



Miss Rosalyn Kukua Arthur, Eastern Regional Corporate Affairs Manager of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) disclosed in an interview with GNA.

She said the NRSA had intensified road safety and sensitisation programmes as Christmas approached to reduce accidents drastically and save lives.



She said as part of the activities her outfit and the Police MTTD would ensure implementation and enforcement of road safety standards and procedures to the latter.



She appealed to all road users including pedestrians and cyclists to adhere strictly to the road signs, road markings and speed limits to avoid loss of lives and injuries.