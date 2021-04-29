Road to Sir John's Funeral: Angry Wonoo youth warn government officials

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John

There seems to be a standoff between a section of the Sakora Wonoo community led by the queen mother and government ahead of the final funeral rites of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

Angry youth of the area, which falls under the Kwabre East District, have promised a showdown should any member of government turn up at the funeral ground.



The aggrieved residents say roads in the community are in a deplorable state, especially the main bridge which connects Wonoo and other adjoining communities.



The current condition of the said bridge can only be likened to a death trap because the place has recorded a number of fatal accidents.



Convenor for the Concerned Youth of Wonoo Francis Owusu warned that “if the issue of poor roads in the community is not immediately addressed, we will fiercely block government officials who will dare attend the funeral on May 27”.



Francis Owusu was speaking to host of GhanAkoma on Akoma FM Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



Already unhappy residents had taken to the streets of Sakora Wonoo to register their dismay with regard to the current situation.

What makes the situation dicey is the support from the traditional authorities led by the queenmother, Nana Ama Nyarko.



“Do not step foot at Wonoo during Sir John’s funeral if the road situation remains same,” she warned.



According to the queenmother, there should be a monument to remember the late former General Secretary of the ruling NPP.



“One of the few legacies to remember our late Sir John will be the fixing of the road, abandoning it will be an insult to him.”



District Chief Executive for Kwabre East Osei Assibey Bonsu, who responded to some allegations levelled against him over his gross inaction to addressing the road issue, on Akoma FM said “it is unfortunate that the contractor has abandoned the project for almost 11 months, but we are on top of issues. I will plead with the residents to exercise restraint because the road has already been awarded”.



The former CEO of the Forestry Commission and staunch member of the ruling NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who hails from the community, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.