Roads: Ashanti Region not neglected - Minister

Mr Asenso -Boakye touring some road projects in Ashanti Region

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, has refuted claims suggesting neglect of the Ashanti Region in terms of road infrastructure by the government of President Akufo-Addo.

Addressing concerns raised by opponents of the government, the sector Minister emphasised that the Ashanti Region has not been overlooked, contrary to assertions circulating among the chiefs and people of the area.



"We have not neglected the Ashanti Region," he said firmly.



Mr Asenso Boakye elaborated that the challenge in providing roads in the region arises from the fact that it seemingly has the highest number of roads earmarked for construction in the country.

Speaking during a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace and later inspecting various road project sites in the region on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Minister assured the chiefs that road development initiatives in the region would be expedited to alleviate their concerns.



He emphasised the government's commitment to addressing the region's road infrastructure needs promptly, acknowledging the significance of the Ashanti Region's support for the governing New Patriotic Party, particularly evident in the substantial electoral support the party has consistently received.



Expressing gratitude on behalf of the government, Mr Asenso Boakye thanked the people of the region for their unwavering support.