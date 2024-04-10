Roads Minister Asenso-Boakye donates GH¢10,000 to support the Buzstopboys initiative

Minister for Road and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye with the Buzstopboys

The Minister for Road and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has made a personal donation of GH¢10,000.00 to support the initiative of the Buzstopboys.

Buzstopboys is a group of intellectuals promoting a clean, green environment through patriotism, volunteerism and selflessness. They are seeking to “change society's mentality by inculcating the spirit of collective responsibility towards national development.”



Making a donation to the group when they paid a courtesy call on him upon his invitation, Aenso-Boakye said the group’s ongoing initiative has “direct bearings on the provision of infrastructure in the country.”



“One of the main reasons we experience flooding in our country is because our drainage systems are always silted and lose their capacity to absorb water. So, when I saw the work that they were doing, I felt they needed to be encouraged,” the Minister noted.



Asenso-Boakye said the ministry will collaborate with the group to look for innovative ways to tackle the flooding menace which is destroying the country's road infrastructure.

“Development is a shared responsibility. As the government plays its part, individuals must also play their part,” the Minister emphasized.



The Founder and leader of the group, Oheneba Kojo Sarfo on his part said the meeting with the Minster of Roads and Highways had inspired them further and given the group “a clear sign that our activities are being seen by a lot of honourable people in our society”.



“We believe that for every nation to develop and progress, citizens must take up the challenge of fronting problems within their reach and solve them through patriotism,” he said.