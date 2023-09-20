Roads Minister assures speedy temporary solution on Doli Bridge to restore movement

Photo of the collapsed Doli Bridge

The Minister for Roads and Transport, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has assured the public of a speedy temporary solution to restore movement after the collapse of the Doli Bridge.

This announcement comes in the wake of severe rainfall on September 18, 2023, which caused significant damage to a section of the N12 highway near Doli in the Bole District, approximately 25 kilometres from Sawla in the Savannah Region.



The bridge that connected the road collapsed after the heavy downpour.



Amoako-Attah who visited the site indicated that although the damage was devastating, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, in collaboration with its engineers, has devised a solution.



According to him, in the coming weeks, a temporary road connection will be established, allowing stranded vehicles on both sides of the affected area to resume movement.



“What has occurred here is very devastating but the ministry together with its engineers have come up with a solution. Although it will be a major project, I am assuring the public that in the coming weeks, we’re going to join the road temporarily to allow cars that are stuck on both sides of the roads can begin to move,” he assured.

The minister emphasised that the impact of this incident extends beyond the Savannah Region, as the road network is a national asset.



“This is not just for those in the savannah region, it affects us all as a country. Because the road network is a public property even though it passes through the Savannah region. If an issue such as this occurred in this part of the country, it has become a national disaster. What has happened is a major crisis.



“Anyone who knows the history of this road is aware that this road connects to the Burkina Faso border. They also know that this same road is a major road when it comes to transporting food and people which are important for economic activities. Therefore, it is not a road that we take very lightly. Since the news broke that the road has been divided, we needed to come here as quickly as possible because the government aims to connect all parts of the country,” he added.



