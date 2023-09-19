Roads Ministry cautions motorists as heavy downpour destroys Doli road

Akwasi Amoako Atta - Road Minister

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has advised motorists to take note of the damage caused to the road linking Doli and Bole.

Heavy rains destroyed the 25 kilometres over the weekend, affecting the movement of vehicles.



It advised road users using the road to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla-Fufulso road to connect to the N10 (Techiman-Kintampo Road).



Motorists going to Wa from the south, according to the statement, are to use the Kintampo-Techiman road, turn off at the Fufulso junction, and use the Fufulso-Sawla road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond.



Those from Wenchi to Wa are to use the new Longoro to Kintampo road to N10.

It assured residents that engineers are currently working on the road.



Read the statement below



