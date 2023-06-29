0
Roads Ministry to meet Tanker Drivers on June 29 over strike action

Tanker Drivers Demo 9 Some of the drivers demonstrating

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Roads and Highways is scheduled to meet with the National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union on Thursday, following its sit-down strike action.

Due to deteriorating road conditions leading to various depots operated by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) in Takoradi, Tema, and Kumasi, the National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union declared a sit-down strike on Monday.

Despite government assurances, workers say they will not end the strike until road work begins.

According to Sunday Alabi, Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, their safety is their top priority, and they will only return to work if the roads are repaired.

“In this situation, there is nothing we can do because we are rather helping the government not to incur any debts again. But as we speak our safety is the most important, so we want to hold it in our own hands. That is why we want it to be fixed before we continue the work in this situation,” he said.

