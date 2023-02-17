3
Roads minister reveals why Adenta-Dodowa road is yet to be dualised to tackle traffic

Kwasi Amoako Attah, Minister Designate, Ministry For Roads And Highways Parliament2021 Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The minister for Roads and Highways has revealed that the dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa road has been stalled due to financial constraints.

According to Kwesi Amoaka Atta, the road is part of the Sinohydro Master project Support Agreement between the government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation of China.

He, however, added that the Ghana Highways Authority in the interim has been carrying out routine maintenance works on the bad sections of the road to keep it motorable and to maintain the structural integrity of the road.

The Roads and Highways Minister made this revelation when the Adenta MP asked what urgent steps the Ministry is taking to mitigate the traffic situation on the Adenta-Amrahia Malejor-Dodowa road.

“The Adenta - Dodowa road forms part of the Regional Road R40 which connects the Greater Accra Region at Adenta Junction through Dodowa to the Eastern Region at Trom. It is a single-carriageway with bituminous surface treated and in fair condition. Sections of the road are however in bad condition (at major intersections and at the approaches of speed tables). It has medium to high traffic which worsens during the peak hours (morning and evening).”

“The dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa road is part of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation of China as Lot 5. Under the programme, the road is supposed to be widened to a dual carriageway between Adenta and Oyibi. However, this particular Lot has stalled because Sinohydro is yet to clear the financing,” the minister said.

