3
Menu
News

Roads minister turns 'Good Samaritan', attends to accident victim on the Tema Motorway

Tema Motorwway Road Accident Kwasi Amoako-Atta (in cap) and others helping the victim into a taxi

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, reportedly stopped his convoy on the Tema Motorway to attend to an accident victim.

According to a news report by UTV, the accident victim was left bleeding on the road after a trailer hit his motor bike.

The report indicated that no vehicle stopped to help the man till the minister and his entourage, who were on a tour to inspect ongoing road projects, got to the scene of the accident.

The report indicated that Amoako Atta personally stopped a vehicle to transport the victim to the hospital and gave the driver of the trailer money to cater for the medical expenses.

It was also indicated in the report that the trailer hit the motor rider when its driver was swerving a vehicle, which stopped abruptly in front of him, to avoid an accident.

Watch the scene of the accident in UTV's new report below:

Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:









IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Related Articles: