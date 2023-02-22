Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station

The deceased was pronounced dead at a hospital

A member of a six-man armed robbery gang was knocked to death during an operation on a filling station at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The incident according to Despite Media’s Jacob Kubi occurred at about 9 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023, when the gun wielding gang attacked a Beinab Filling station in the area.



“The attendants say the robbers numbering about six alighted from a trotro and four of them mounted a barrier in the highway from Kasoa towards Winneba and the Winneba towards Kasoa stretch. Two of them were dressed like military men, so drivers took them for security officers and so they stopped the cars and robbed the passengers of their belongings.



“The remaining two went to the filling station and ordered everyone to lie down amidst the firing of sporadic gunshots. They robbed the filing station and in the process of crossing the road back, the person holding their loot attempted to stop an oncoming Range Rover. The driver of the car suspecting them to be armed robbers knocked him down,” the reporter said.



He narrated that the gang dragged their injured member to the side of the road where they emptied his pockets before taking off and leaving him behind.



A police team responding to the scene took the injured armed robber to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.





GA/SARA