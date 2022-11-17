Robber sentenced to two years imprisonment

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit court has sentenced Stephen Nkorkorbio to two years imprisonment in hard labour for preparing to commit a crime and possession instrument adapted for unlawful entry.

The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga, sentenced Nkorkorbio based on his plea of guilty. On count one he will serve two years and on count two six months which would run concurrently.



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh said, on August 3, 2022, at about 1400 hours, the Ashaiman District Command had information that the accused Nkorkorbio, 27-year-old and resided at Zenu, a suburb of Ashaiman.



The information was that the accused was preparing to commit robbery and upon intelligence, he was arrested at Old Tulaku and brought to the Ashaiman Police Station.

Chief Inspector said the accused who had a small green bag threw it away and took it to his heels when he saw the Police, but was chased and arrested and the bag retrieved.



The prosecution said a search was conducted in the presence of witnesses and the Police found a plier, two pairs of scissors, an alien key, and a black replica pistol in the bag.



After investigations, the accused was charged with the offence and put before the court.