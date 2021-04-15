Robber shot dead after gun-battle with police

The robber together with his accomplice engaged the police in a shootout in Elmina

Western Regional Police Command with support from the police intelligence unit have gunned down one of the suspects believed to be behind the robbery that led to the killing of a man who was with his wife at Amanful on Monday.

The robber now deceased, identified as Shankiki, 30, together with his accomplice were said to have engaged the police in a shootout in Elmina on the Cape Coast highway after the police attempted to arrest them.



They were on a blue motorbike with registration number M-20 GW 6060, eyewitnesses say The suspects in their bid to outsmart the police used a sticker to cover one of the numbers on the motorbike.

Police investigations later led them to the hideout where suspect Inusah Fuseine aged 25 was also arrested. The police retrieved an AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise, and a talisman.



The police have also launched a manhunt for the suspects who escaped during the shootout while the body of Shankiki has been deposited at the police mortuary for preservation.