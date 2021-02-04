Robbers attack ambulance transporting pregnant woman in labour, shoot driver

The incident happened on the Somanya to Adukrom road

Highway armed robbers have shot the driver of an ambulance rushing a pregnant woman in labour from Akuse government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The Ghana Ambulance Service driver reportedly shot in the head is in critical condition hence referred from Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The incident occurred on the Somanya to Adukrom road around 1:00 am Thursday, January 4, 2021.



Kasapa News has gathered that the driver in charge of Yilo Krobo Constituency Ambulance with registration Number GV 644-20 went to pick the woman in preterm labour (31 weeks) from Akuse government Hospital to Eastern Regional Hospital since Akuse Hospital has no neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



He, however, bumped into a robbery operation on the road while speeding hence failed to stop.



The armed robbers opened fire on the ambulance shooting the driver in the head.



Police Patrol team rushed to the scene after the incident and rushed the injured driver and the pregnant mother in labour to Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital.

The driver was referred to Korle Bu due to his critical condition.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident when contacted but says the regional Command was awaiting a preliminary investigation report from the Somanya district command.



No arrest has been made yet.



The robbery attack is happening at the back of a similar attack on three police officers – Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka by highway robbers on Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road in Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.



Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died from two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib now responding to treatment.