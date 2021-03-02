Robbers attack bullion van ferrying CAL Bank cash in daylight operation at Baatsona Spintex

The robbers were armed, they reportedly used the mallet to damage the bullion van [File photo]

There is suspicion from all sides as armed robbers in a broad daylight operation attacked a bullion van carrying an unspecified amount of money belonging to CAL Bank.

The robbery operation took place behind Danpong Hospital and in front of Harvest Christian Academy on the Spintex Road, Baastona. At the back of the hospital, the road is unmotorable and untarred.



According to a police report intercepted by MyNewsGh.com, at about 3:30 pm yesterday, police control received a call about the robbery where onlookers had gathered.



Eyewitnesses account was that at about 3:30 pm, the bullion van was seen coming from Danpong Hospital direction ahead of a black Toyota Camry towards the main Addogonno road linking Baatsonaa and Nungua.



Just opposite the Harvest Academy, the black Camry overtook the bullion van and abruptly stopped. One of the occupants quickly came down and gave a warning shot into the air and quickly, the driver of the bullion van and one other got down and escaped through the school leaving only the Police Officer in the car.



According to an eyewitness account, the Policeman was ordered out of the bullion van by the robbers who numbered four. They assaulted him with a mallet and again ordered him to lie down on the road. They disarmed him and took away his Service rifle.

The robbers used the mallet to damage both the padlock and the second lock on the bullion and packed the money and escaped with it in the waiting black camry.



A shot taken by an eyewitness shows that the registration number of the black camry which police believe to be fake was GX 6337-14.



The driver of the Bullion van, a staff of CAL Bank, Baatsona Branch, one Ebo Amissah appeared later at the scene with other officials from the bank.



According to the driver, at about 3:30 pm, he was from Paa Nii Agency dealers of building materials accompanied by a colleague CAL Bank personnel named Elijah Asante and the policeman identified as Evans Baafi of Sakumono Police Station with the cash when they were suddenly overtaken by the robbers and got them robbed.



Besides the cash, the amount of which is unspecified, one Samsung tablet and two CAL Bank cheques from Paa Nii Agency with face values of GH¢17,000 and GH¢50,000 each were also taken by the robbers.

According to the bullion driver, the Police Officer and his colleague sustained injuries so they both joined a Police vehicle to be sent to the hospital.



Information indicates that the Policeman is receiving treatment at the Police Hospital. In the course of combing the area, one Philip Tamakloe aged 26 of Addogonno was arrested by Police Patrol on suspicion that he might be part of the gang.



Three spent and one live AK 47 ammunition were collected from the scene.



Investigation is ongoing. Suspect Philip Tamakloe has been detained for thorough interrogations.