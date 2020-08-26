Crime & Punishment

Robbers attack mobile money vendor in Navrongo

File photo: The vendor was attacked on Tuesday night

Correspondence from Upper East Region

Armed men suspected to be robbers have attacked a young man (name withheld) who operates Mobile Money service in Navrongo township.



The vendor was attacked in his booth at Balobia around the Goil Fuel station along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga road late Tuesday evening, as he prepared to close business for the day.



It is not known the amount of money which was taken from the vendor but GhanaWeb's correspondent learnt the victim was left with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.



The wounded vendor was rushed to the War Memorial Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The armed bandits absconded on a waiting motorbike after the inhumane act.



More details soon.





