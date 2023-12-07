Robbers besiege military cemetery in Takoradi, steal 100s of caskets

Some of the graves destroyed

A group of grave robbers have reportedly besieged some cemeteries in Takoradi and its surroundings, including a military cemetery, looting from 100s of graves.

According to a news report by 3News, the looting has led to tension in Takoradi and its surroundings forcing residents to troop to the cemeteries to check the status of the grave of their relations.



The report indicated that robbers targeted graves that had marble stones and nice tiles.



They dig out the graves, remove the mortal remains and abscond with the caskets and the items in them.



“The workers here tell us that the usual targets are those with marble stones and beautiful tiles… I have come across some of the graves where the bodies have been removed and left on the bare floor and the coffins missing,” a TV3 reporter at one of the cemeteries said.



“… and they have made inroads into the military cemetery as well,” she added.

She indicated that the looting started in 2018 when the most affected cemetery was closed to the general public because it was full.



She added that the authorities have refuted authorities assertions that the cemetery had been sold to private developers.



Watch the news report in the video below:





About a hundred graves at the Takoradi cemetery have been looted, with some caskets missing.



The grave robbers reportedly target graves made of marble and tile, leaving the corpses on the bare ground. pic.twitter.com/zY3HUEC4xz — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) December 7, 2023

BAI/OGB