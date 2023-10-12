Robbers bolt with undisclosed amount of money after robbing gas station at Somanya

The filling station which was robbed by the robbers

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Eight masked men on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, robbed the SP Gas filling station at Trom near Somanya in the Eastern Region, bolting with an undisclosed amount of money in the process.



GhanaWeb gathered that the men struck the facility at 7:30 pm, and shot indiscriminately into the air before ransacking the safe and taking away the cash.



The pump attendants were subjected to severe beatings to force them to disclose where the safe was.

The criminals in a bid to conceal evidence of their criminal activities and identities reportedly destroyed the CCTV cameras at the facility.



Police from Somanya however arrived at the scene after the robbers had bolted.



Meanwhile, police have commenced investigations into the incident.