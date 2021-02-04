Robbers shoot ambulance driver transferring pregnant woman to another hospital

The ambulance driver was shot at in the eye

An ambulance driver who was transferring a pregnant woman from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital was shot at by suspected armed robbers on Thursday, February 4.

He was shot at in the eye.



Deputy Eastern Regional Administrative Manager for the National Ambulance Service, Felix Owusu told journalists that at 1:30 am the team run into eight armed robbers at Abebease.



They shot the driver of the Ambulance and also extorted monies from the occupants.

He said the driver is currently at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.



“Upon seeing the ambulance with the siren and then the beacon lights, they thought it was the police people who were coming, so they started shooting. They targetted our EMT driver and shot at the windscreen and side mirror.”



“After they finished the operation, bystanders came around and helped the EMT driver together with the others at the patient’s compartment. There was a pregnant woman in the ambulance, they ignored all this and started searching the EMT who was treating the p