Robbery cases in Aflao decline

Only 7 cases were recorded in 2020

The Aflao Police Command said robbery cases in Aflao, in the Volta Region, has declined.

According to Superintendent of Police Bempah Sarpong, the Aflao Police Commander, at the beginning of the New Year, the police had recorded petty crimes such as assault, threat of causing harm and serious robbery in the border town.



He said data available at the Aflao Police Command showed 26 cases of robbery in 2016, 12 in 2017, 19 each in 2018 and 2019 and seven in 2020.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Supt Sarpong said the decline in robbery case was due to dedication of personnel to fight crime, which led to the arrest and incarceration of criminals who engaged in armed robberies in Aflao area.



He noted, for instance, court rulings on December 17 and 24, 2020, at Keta Circuit Court, which imprisoned six persons for robbery.