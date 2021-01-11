Robbery cases in Aflao on the decrease - Police Commander

The police recorded seven cases in 2020

Superintendent of Police, Mr Bempah Sarpong, the Aflao Police Commander, says the Command has seen a decline in robbery cases in Aflao.

He said the start of the New Year had recorded petty crimes such as assault, the threat of causing harm and serious robbery in the border town.



Data available at the Aflao Police Command showed 26 cases of robbery in 2016, 12 in 2017, 19 each in 2018 and 2019 and seven in 2020.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Supt Sarpong said the Command owed this development to the commitment and dedication of personnel to fight crime, which led to the arrest and incarceration of criminals responsible for series of armed robbery activities in the area.



He noted, for instance, court rulings on December 17 and 24, 2020 at Keta Circuit Court, which imprisoned some six persons for robbery.



“The Keta Circuit Court on December 17 sentenced four and one other people in two separate suits to prison terms over robbery charges.



The convicts, Mr Agbeko Yiborku, Mr Korbla Dickson Atinyo, Mr Bruno Daforlenyame each got 36 years in prison, while Prosper Amegavi got 10 years for their involvement in robbing one Mr Charles Ahianor of eight phones worth GH¢3,100.00, a cash amount of GH¢530.00 and a bag containing identity cards and other personal effects at gun point at Aflao Glory Oil Filling Station.

In the second, convict Charles Agbeko got 24 years jail term for his involvement in robbing a mobile money vendor of GH¢30,000.00, CFA 30,000.00, seven mobile phones and an undisclosed quantity of MTN, AirtelTIGO, GLO and Vodafone recharge cards.



The court, on December 24, gave Bruno Daforlenyame 24 years to run concurrently and Mr Jean Atigah who got 15 years.



They were convicted for pulling a machete on Madam Mabel Doamekpor and robbing her of Tecno Phantom 9 mobile phone valued at GH¢1,700.00, and abetment of crime respectively at the border.”



“Prosecution of these cases started from February, March and April and travelled till the final judgement,” Supt Sarpong noted.



He said the arrest of these criminals from the beginning of 2020 accounted for the low robbery cases noting, the Command intended keeping its guard to flush out criminals and help fight crime.