Robbery suspect wets courtroom with urine during trial at Ho

A man accused of robbery at Ho Area 51 in the Volta Region, Yao Wlako, could not hold his bladder when he was arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

According to a news report by graphic.com.gh, Yao Wlako urinated so profusely that his urine filled the dock and ran into the courtroom and adjoining corridor, forcing people to leave the courtroom and corridor to avoid the smell.



The report indicated that Wlako, a 30-year-old man, together with his accomplice Emmanuel Boni, a 24-year-old man, allegedly broke into the house of a married couple at Ho Area 51 and robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint.



The two suspected robbers tied up the couple as they were robbing them and burnt their bodies with a hot-pressing iron.



They were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and causing harm but they both pleaded not guilty to all five counts.



According to the police prosecutor for the case, Chief Inspector Agnes Ahiable, the accused persons raided the home of the victims and took a laptop valued at GH¢8,000; an iPhone valued at GH ¢13,000; a Samsung tablet, valued at GH¢6,000 and Techno phone valued at GH¢200.

“The armed men also helped themselves to a quantity of jewellery valued at GH¢10,000, and one gold watch worth GH¢7,000, in addition to three other watches valued at GH¢1,800, a high-definition video camera valued at GH¢2,500 and a cash of GH¢7,000,” the prosecutor added as she was addressing the court.



She added that the robbers were arrested after one of them left his phone behind after the robbery which the couple gave to the police when they came to report the incident.



The phone helped the police identify and arrest the two suspects.



