Robert Wisdom Cudjoe joins Prestea Himan in celebrating Beyeeman Masquerade festival

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The vibrant rhythms of traditional drums echoed through the streets of Prestea as the community came together to celebrate the third edition of the Beyeeman Masquerade festival, on 1st January 2024.

Among the esteemed guests who graced the occasion was Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, MP for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, who joined forces with the Chief of Himan-Prestea, Nana Nteboah Pra IV, and the people of Prestea and Himan to partake in the festivities.



The MP, known for his unflinching support for local cultural events, made a generous cash donation to the organizers of the program, marking the third time he has extended his assistance to this cherished tradition since its inception.



The Beyeeman Masquerade festival, a celebration deeply rooted in the traditions of the community, serves as a vibrant showcase of their rich cultural heritage. The event features a colorful display of mesmerizing masquerade performances creating an atmosphere of joy and unity among all who attend.

In his address to the gathering, Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe emphasized the importance of cherishing cultural traditions, stating, "Our cultural heritage is a source of pride and identity for our community. It is essential that we continue to support and celebrate events such as the Beyeeman Masquerade festival."



The presence of the MP at the festival not only underscored his dedication to the community but also highlighted the significance of fostering unity and solidarity through cultural celebrations.



His participation served as a powerful symbol of collaboration between leadership and grassroots initiatives, inspiring hope and optimism for the future of the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.