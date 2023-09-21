Robert Wisdom Cudjoe meets Prestea Local Council of Churches

A group picture of Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and members of the council

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

On September 17, 2023, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, met with the Prestea Local Council of

Churches to address developmental concerns within the constituency.



The primary focus of the discussion was the dilapidated road that runs from Bogoso to Prestea, which has been identified as the most significant infrastructure challenge facing the constituents.



During the meeting, potential solutions were discussed, and the council emphasized the importance of cooperation and collaboration between political parties for the betterment of the constituency.

Robert Cudjoe expressed his willingness to contribute to the development of the



constituency and was grateful for the warm welcome and productive conversation.



The council pledged their support and prayed for the MP's success in addressing these concerns, and they eagerly anticipate the results of these discussions for the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency.