Rogue pastors making Ghanaians lazy – Omane-Antwi

Vice-Rector and Dean of Pentecost University College, Kwame Boasiako Omane-Antwi

A professor of Accounting and the Vice-Rector and Dean of Pentecost University College, Kwame Boasiako Omane-Antwi, has slammed rogue men of God and juju men for contributing to the lazy attitude of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Accra Business School in Accra on Saturday, Prof. Omane Antwi said these charlatans make young people lazy by deceiving them with fake miracles that will make them rich.



“Fellow countrymen and women, let me conclude by quickly touching on another dreadful area consuming and wasting the lives of poor and vulnerable men and women in this country. I am talking about the tricks of some rogue pastors, ‘mallams’ and voodoo people who are selling every merchandise on earth in their churches/prayer centres as charms, witch hunting powers, quick money to name few.



“These rogue pastors and others claim to visit people in their dreams, catching every conceivable witch in people’s lives, multiplying by conjuring currencies and giving winning lotto numbers; they are duping innocent and vulnerable people in billions of cedis every day,” he said.



According to him, most citizens, especially young people, have been turned into “lazy citizens expecting miracles to make them rich. It is high time our leaders whose one sacred duty is to change the lives of the citizenry to rise up,” he added.

Prof. Omane Antwi, therefore, called on the government, the Clergy (both Christians and Moslems) and their associations, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Police Service, among other to chase such rogues in the system so as to stop such appalling acts of hoodwinking the “vulnerable of our society into believing that there is easy and fastest way to become rich in Ghana”.



Prof. Omane Antwi pointed out that the citizens need a holistic system of education, healthcare, justice, productive industries, a fearless knowledgeable society and a happy growing family and not miracles as such.



“Fellow Ghanaians, truly, we have challenges as a country. I have not even spoken about the ‘galamsey’ menace and the corruption canker in Ghana.



“Please let me end here by calling upon the graduands; now that you know a few of the problems in Ghana; go out to the world and design the future; design your future life; design the future of your workplace; design the future of entrepreneurship; design the future of the socio-economic life of Ghana; and finally design the future of your Christ-like life so that you can develop the fruit of the spirit which is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness and faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law (Galatians 5:22-23),” he noted.