Ronica McDowell Foundation to support children at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Ronica McDowell

Source: Ronica McDowell Foundation

Desirous of showing love to the less privileged in Africa, the Ronica McDowell Foundation is on a charity mission to support deprived children and families in most African countries.

The foundation, which was set up by an American philanthropist and a health worker, Ronica McDowell, is on a charity tour of Africa to support deprived families and children. With this, she visited Nigeria last year to donate to some street children, and she is in Ghana to support the less privileged children at the Korle Bu Hospital.



According to her, this was born after her first visit to Africa from the USA, and after seeing the standard of living of some children and their families, she was humbled and decided to set up the foundation with the help of her family and friends to raise funds.

The donation is expected to benefit over 100 children in the hospital with essential needs and put a smile on their faces for the holiday season.