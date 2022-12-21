0
Menu
News

Ronica McDowell Foundation to support children at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

George Foundation Gig Ronica McDowell

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: Ronica McDowell Foundation

Desirous of showing love to the less privileged in Africa, the Ronica McDowell Foundation is on a charity mission to support deprived children and families in most African countries.

The foundation, which was set up by an American philanthropist and a health worker, Ronica McDowell, is on a charity tour of Africa to support deprived families and children. With this, she visited Nigeria last year to donate to some street children, and she is in Ghana to support the less privileged children at the Korle Bu Hospital.

According to her, this was born after her first visit to Africa from the USA, and after seeing the standard of living of some children and their families, she was humbled and decided to set up the foundation with the help of her family and friends to raise funds.

The donation is expected to benefit over 100 children in the hospital with essential needs and put a smile on their faces for the holiday season.

Source: Ronica McDowell Foundation
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details